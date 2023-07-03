Afrikaans and isiXhosa make the ‘coolest languages to learn’ list





Afrikaans and isiXhosa earned top spots on the list of the coolest languages to learn in the world.

According to Babbel, a global language learning platform, isiXhosa came in at 10th while Afrikaans ranked 8th.

Considering that there are over 7 000 known, living languages in the world, this is an incredible honor.

But what makes a language cool? The criteria is based on:

Speaker reputation (how cool the people who speak it seem)

Pop culture

Fascinating features (how a language has developed in interesting ways)

Babbel says that the interesting clicks in isiXhosa made it unique.

“IsiXhosa isn’t the only language that features these (clicks) but it’s one of the most spoken. In a strange twist of linguistic evolution, the only languages that have clicks come from Africa.”

While it is developed from Dutch, Afrikaans is described as one of the ‘newest languages’ in the world.

“It’s one of the official languages of South Africa, and it’s also spoken in Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.”

The ’44 people’ who still speak Afrikaans, according to Charlize Theron, will be happy to know that.

The top 10 ‘coolest languages to learn’ are:

10) IsiXhosa

9) German

8) Afrikaans

7) English

6) Arabic

5) Italian

4) Japanese

3) Spanish

2) French

1) Korean

