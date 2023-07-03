Twit and Twitter: Users flock from the platform after Musk’s latest change
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other online trending stories. (Skip to 05:10)
In the latest Elon Musk Twitter saga, Musk has introduced a temporary limit to the number of posts that users can read per day.
Unverified accounts can now only read 1000 tweets per day, and new accounts are restricted to 500 temporarily.
The limits were initially stricter but he reportedly updated them after significant backlash.
To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023
- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day
- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day
- New unverified accounts to 300/day
The restrictions has led to multiple Twitter users flocking to the Truth social app started by former US president Donald Trump.
Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after allegations that he incited rioters at the Capitol on 6 January 2021.
Nigerians in particular have been joining Trump’s app amid the Twitter restrictions according to reports from The Guardian.
Elon Musk is like a character out of some sort of movie. His behaviour is so strange.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
He bought something for a lot of money, and he just plays with it like a toy.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The exodus was prompted by Elon Musk’s daily post limit.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Twit and Twitter: Users flock from the platform after Musk’s latest change
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117883253_krabi-thailand-march-08-2018-closeup-of-elon-musk-twitter-profile-and-picture.html?vti=o3vg84eyqx5e1yhma6-1-4
