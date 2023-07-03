New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Brian Day, Chairperson of the South African Independent Power Producers Association.
New grid connection rules introduced by Eskom are reportedly making it onerous for independent power producers to supply energy to the grid.
Many power projects have come to a standstill because of the new additional requirements they must meet before they connect to the grid.
Day says that the new rules require independent power producers to have an environmental authorisation completed and a power purchase agreement signed with an offtaker.
These requirements mean that much more work needs to be done by the developer and the offtaker.
This could lead to IPPs having to pay huge costs before they even know if they are able to connect to the grid.
That is my concern. It will make it much more difficult.Brian Day, Chairperson - South African Independent Power Producers Association
However, he says that he does believe Eskom is willing to have conversations and there is executive level support from the energy council and National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM).
There is absolutely that collaborative approach. It is just one hang of a problem for them and the private sector.Brian Day, Chairperson - South African Independent Power Producers Association
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership'
News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership.Read More
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt
On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers
Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.Read More
Phala Phala: 'Public Protector bent over backwards to clear Ramaphosa' - ATM
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared of having done anything illegal with regard to the robbery at his Phala Phala farm.Read More
'Agliotti had the ability to talk his way in and out of situations' - biographer
Convicted drug dealer turned state witness Glenn Agliotti died at the weekend.Read More
‘I’m not here to give dates’: Ramokgopa on timeline to end load shedding
South Africa, the continent's most industrialised economy, has been dealt a blow by crippling power cuts for more than 15 years.Read More
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry
The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry.Read More
Zama zama survivor describes ‘unforgettable’ horrors of Harmony Gold mine blast
One survivor of the underground methane gas explosion in May said that surviving miners stuck unground 'could not take' the smell of the burning bodies, saying he could not go back to Lesotho without the bodies of his brothers and friends.Read More
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur
Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch therapies available in the private healthcare sector, available in the public system says EWN's Kevin Brandt.Read More