Test your IQ. What is the closest time to midnight?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the stories that have gone viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The number of questions about the closest time to midnight is trending on Twitter.
Many were on the fence regarding the right answer to the multiple-choice question.
The following answer options believed to be closest to midnight were given as follows;
A: 11:55am
B: 12:06am
C: 11:50am
D: 12:03am
Apparently, the right answer is D, 12:03am.
What’s the right answer pic.twitter.com/R1UzADvIQu' S.O (@SO_livendirect) June 23, 2023
