Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more' All the news you need to know. 3 July 2023 2:10 PM
Unions angered by government's 'tone-deaf' 3% pay rise for public office bearers Trade Union Federation, Cosatu, has labelled the wage hike, 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'. 3 July 2023 1:12 PM
New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid Private sector involvement is necessary to deal with our electricity crisis, but new rules from Eskom may drive off investors. 3 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all Local
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
View all Politics
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces? Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inf... 3 July 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives? 3 July 2023 2:21 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery

3 July 2023 1:02 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Netherlands
Dutch King Willem-Alexander
reparations

The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ciraj Rassool, Professor of History at the University of the Western Cape.

More than 600,000 people were trafficked by Dutch slave traders.

The king called this a ‘horror’ at an event marking 160 years since slavery was abolished.

It is significant because it is an admission of substantial beneficiation by the royal family, very directly from the slave trade.

Prof Ciraj Rassool, Professor of History - UWC

While the apology is significant, there are many groups still calling for actual reparations.

The Dutch rulers profited the equivalent of €545m in today's money from slavery.

Rassool says that there were some Caribbean descent political and cultural groups who held a protest after this apology because it did not come with a promise of reparations.

They are calling not just for a once-off reparations payment but an ongoing programme of reparatory work.

He adds that this apology will likely have implications for South Africa, as our county was also affected by Dutch slave traders.

The questions of reparations and reparatory work is going to be important here as well.

Prof Ciraj Rassool, Professor of History - UWC
FILE: Dutch King Willem-Alexander wearing the ermine robe (April 2013) Picture: Koos Breukel, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Dutch King Willem-Alexander wearing the ermine robe (April 2013) Picture: Koos Breukel, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

We are at a different stage of a reckoning with our colonial past.

Prof Ciraj Rassool, Professor of History - UWC

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery




3 July 2023 1:02 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Netherlands
Dutch King Willem-Alexander
reparations

More from World

Picture: © celsopupo/123rf.com

Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years

3 July 2023 2:27 PM

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor

3 July 2023 2:21 PM

What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Out-of-control French 'race riots' spread abroad, thousands arrested

3 July 2023 10:21 AM

For six days running, protests and riots have raged across France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old in Paris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jukurae/123rf.com

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

29 June 2023 12:54 PM

Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paris on fire after 'racist murder' by French police kills 17-year-old

[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old

29 June 2023 9:11 AM

Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents

28 June 2023 12:50 PM

In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine. Wikimedia Commons/Government of the Russian Federation

[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

28 June 2023 11:44 AM

Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner has assisted rebel leader Khalifa Hiftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces. GettyImages / The Conversation

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

27 June 2023 2:29 PM

Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The OceanGate Titan submersible was on a journey to the Titanic wreck when it imploded. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Madelgarius

Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him

27 June 2023 1:10 PM

Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

Soccer

[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt

Local

Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor

World

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Bagxeka imayini ngokufa koZama-zama, nayi ne'CODESA' yaphikisayo

3 July 2023 11:57 PM

The day that was: Trending video: Zama Zama mine tragedy, Northern Cape floods

3 July 2023 11:56 PM

Moti Group's Mogajane slams court for setting aside gag order on leaked docs

3 July 2023 11:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA