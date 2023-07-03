[LISTEN] Acupuncture and a holistic treatment aids mental health challenges
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Junaid Rawoot, an Acupuncturist and founder of the Acupuncture Centre, about traditional Chinese medicine and combating mental health struggles.
Listen to the doctor's prescription below.
Dr Rawoot says merging western and eastern medicine with a holistic approach to treating mental health struggles can provide a balanced approach to healing without relying solely on chemicals.
In a first session with Rawoot, you can expect education and holistic treatment.
The doctor says, a holistic healing approach addresses why you feel the way you do and where those feelings or stressors are coming from - the answer may not need chemical treatments. You might need environmental or hormonal adjustments which is treated accordingly.
For example, "sometimes you're not really depressed, you're in a depressive environment... change the environment and you could change the condition." Says the acupuncturist.
The doctor says, the reason behind the feeling is examined as opposed to being put on anti-depressants without understanding the root of your mental health struggles.
Dr Rawoot reports that the World Health Organisation approves acupuncture as a treatment, with studies still ongoing.
Keen to try holistic mental health healing? The Centre's 'Chee Time' event might be a start.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Acupuncture and a holistic treatment aids mental health challenges
Source : Photo by RDNE Stock project
