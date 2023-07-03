Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years
Lester Kiewit speaks with Professor Lyal White, Director of Isizwe Academy of Life.
Bolsonaro has reportedly been accused of undermining democracy and found guilty of abusing his power before the last presidential elections.
The former president claimed that the electronic ballots were vulnerable to hacking and fraud.
I always called him the Trump of the tropics and it seems he is following a similar trajectory right now.Professor Lyal White, Director - Isizwe Academy of Life
This bars him from not only running for the presidential election in 2026, but also the municipal election in 2024 and 2028, says White.
He will be able to run again in 2030. So maybe it will give him a bit of a breather.Professor Lyal White, Director - Isizwe Academy of Life
Bolsonaro’s lawyers are expected to appeal the verdict and have argued before that his statement had no impact on the results of the elections.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_135830811_rio-de-janeiro-brazil-november-23-2019-brazilian-president-jair-bolsonaro-during-74th-anniversary-of.html?term=bolsonaro&vti=nd645tyenc443lti34-1-65
More from World
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor
What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives?Read More
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery
The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade.Read More
Out-of-control French 'race riots' spread abroad, thousands arrested
For six days running, protests and riots have raged across France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old in Paris.Read More
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore
Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.Read More
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old
Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents
In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.Read More
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More