Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending world news.
28-year-old Kristina Baikova has become the latest victim of 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome', after she fell from her 11th-floor apartment on 23 June.
According to reports, the Russian banking executive died instantly at the scene.
The trend of senior executives and those who have spoken out against Russian president Vladimir Putin, dying in strange circumstances, has been dubbed 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome'.
Baikova's death is the latest in a string of unexplained deaths involving senior business people including:
- Russia’s deputy science minister Pyotr Kucherenko who died after becoming fatally ill on a flight from a business trip to Cuba
- Energy boss Igor Shkurko who was found dead in his prison cell after being accused of taking a bribe
- Well-known Putin critic, Dan Rapport was found dead after plunging from his Washington apartment building
- Oil boss and Putin critic Ravil Maganov fell and died from a window at a hospital in Moscow
- IT chief Grigory Kochenov fell from his apartment balcony to his death while Russian authorities searched his apartment
- Just two days after his friend died, Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov fell to his death at the same hotel
Baikova's death remains a mystery.
The fact is, these are all critics of Putin and they have all died.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
We know there's something more to it than this.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor
