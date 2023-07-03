



The lead story on The Midday Report today is Banyana Banyana players raising issues of unequal treatment for their team.

The cries raised to the surface after the team refused to play at the Tsakane Stadium against Botswana citing concerns over the poor condition of the playing field.

They also raised issues linked to salary disputes and unequal pay, despite their continued success.

Mandy Wiener speaks to former Banyana Banyana player, Portia Modise.

I believe with our performances, being the champions in Africa, we showed what we deserve. We can rise with nothing, but it is about time now we get the recognition and we get the gender equality that we deserve. Because we fought without speaking. We fought with the results. Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Infamous underworld kingpin Glenn Agliotti confirmed dead over the weekend

Update on King Misuzulu and his alleged poisoning

Analysis: Outcomes of the ANCYL conference

Scroll up for the full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more'