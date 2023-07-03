What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces?





Clarence Ford speaks to African Futurist, Dr Roze Phillips about psychological safety in the workplace, specifically, in a VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world.

Listen to her take on the concept below.

So, what is psychological safety?

Roze says it's a team's shared belief that it's safe to take risks, voice ideas, ask questions, participate and acknowledge mistakes without fear of repercussions.

Roze says psychological safety starts by creating safe spaces for people to speak up so they can unlock their potential in abundance.

Typically, there are four "stages" of psychological safety that teams can move through:

1) Inclusion Safety - members feel safe belonging to the team.

2) Learner Safety - members can learn by asking questions.

3) Contributor Safety - members feel safe to contribute their own ideas.

4) Challenger Safety - members can question others’ ideas or suggest significant changes.

Studies show that the relationship between psychological safety and performance is stronger in situations where the results or work aren’t prescribed when you’re doing something creative, novel, or truly collaborative.

Psychological safety is not...

• Synonymous with niceness or excessive politeness that hides real feelings.

• Justifying bullying, micro-aggression, or any abuse.

• Psychological safety does NOT mean conflict avoidance.

Does your team promote psychological safety?

Psychologically safe workspaces promote the following:

1) If you make a mistake on this team, it is NOT held against you.

2) Members of this team are able to bring up problems and tough issues.

3) People on this team accept others for being different.

4) It is safe to take a risk on this team.

5) It isn’t difficult to ask other members of this team for help.

6) No one on this team would deliberately act in a way that undermines my efforts.

7) Working with members of this team, my unique skills and talents are valued and utilised.

What are the benefits of psychological safety?

• Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of belonging and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inferior. These spaces empower individuals to authentically express themselves, eliminating the draining task of pretending to fit in. This saved energy can be redirected towards more productive pursuits.

• It leads to team members feeling more engaged and motivated.

• It promotes better decision-making through diverse perspectives.

• It enables a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

How can your team promote psychological safety?

Try implementing these five things:

1) The outcome of work should not exclusively be the output; it must also be learning how to do it better next time. Offer to provide feedback, this sets the stage for talking about what went right, what went wrong, what can be improved, etc.

2) Acknowledge your own fallibility. By admitting when you make a mistake or don’t know the answer, you allow others to do the same.

3) Value transparency, model curiosity and actively invite input.

4) Actively LISTEN – suspend judgement, listen to understand, not just to respond, or worse, to defend.

5) Respond productively, respectfully and watch your body language.

All in all, psychological safety is about being a leader who chooses kindness over cruelty, humility over hubris and you will be rewarded with a wealth of bravery, authenticity, honesty and creativity.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces?