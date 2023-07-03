Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'
Mandy Wiener interviews Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player.
South Africa's senior women's national football team, Banyana Banyana, has been called "mercenaries" and "traitors" after boycotting a warm-up match against Botswana.
According to reports, they said that Tsakane Stadium is unsuitable for international football as it could lead to injuries and ultimately rule them out of the World Cup that is taking place in Australia and New Zealand later this month.
RELATED: Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe
Additionally, there have been complaints about insufficient pay – each player is expected to receive over R500K from FIFA and nothing from SAFA.
The team has refused to sign the pre-tournament contract, requesting an additional R395 876 per player from the national association.
Modise says that the fight to highlight gender inequality, not only in the country but specifically within sports, has been nothing short of easy.
She adds that their performance has continuously proven their level of success and demands the level of respect and compensation that they deserve.
We've been facing unfair treatment.Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player
It's about time now we get the recognition and we get the gender equality that we deserve.Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player
It's not about disrespecting the country, it's about the country helping us.Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'
