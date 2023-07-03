Botswana cuts new diamond deal with De Beer’s following months of negotiations
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Rowley Executive Vice-President of Diamond Trading at De Beers.
The Botswana government and Anglo-American, the majority owner of De Beers have reached an agreement in principle regarding the mining and sale of diamonds from the Southern African country.
The deal includes a new 10-year agreement to sell the rough diamonds produced by Debswana, a joint venture owned by the government and De Beers, as well as a 25-year extension of its mining licenses.
The previous deal which was signed in 2011, saw De Beers receive 90% of the rough diamonds mined, while Botswana received the remaining 10% to sell itself.
In 2020, Botswana's portion had risen to 25%.
President Mokgweetsi Masisi had threatened to cut ties with the company if the latest talks proved unfavourable for the country.
The new agreement will however see Botswana, the world's No. 1 diamond producer by value, gradually increasing the share of rough stones it gets from their joint venture Debswana rising to 50% over the next decade.
We had a lot to discuss. It wasn't just a sales agreement. It was also of course, a new mining lease that runs from 2019 for 25 years.Paul Rowley Executive Vice-President of Diamond Trading at De Beers
We started these discussions on a 'win-win' premise, and I think in the end we very much ended up in that position.Paul Rowley Executive Vice-President of Diamond Trading at De Beers
We have committed to some other exciting projects, one being a diamond development fund. $1bn initial contribution to that fund.Paul Rowley Executive Vice-President of Diamond Trading at De Beers
Listen to the audio for more.
