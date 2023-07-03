[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt
Crystal Orderson speaks with Hein Kaiser, Carte Blanche producer.
With the scam, Ride to Own, victims would finance cars which were then rented out for others to drive, at a massive profit to the scammers and their credit would be destroyed in the process.
Under the guise of a quick scheme to get money, people would finance a car and be promised they would get a profit of between R15 000 and R20 000.
Meet Chene Venter. Along with her husband, Tyrone, they run a car rental scam called Ride to Own and it has left several investors drowning in debt. Whenever clients try and confront Chene, they're met with aggression and threats. #CarteBlanche @bonglez pic.twitter.com/x8xVUpmjux' Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) July 2, 2023
However, when they were applying for car finance, their details were reportedly changed and completely falsified in order for them to qualify for these cars.
In addition to this, the scammers would inflate the price of the cars, overcharge others for rental, and make an enormous profit.
So, they have got three profit lines, whereas the person whose credit score they used and abused only gets a once off payment per car.Hein Kaiser, Producer - Carte Blanche
Kaiser says that this scam was possible because of the help of banks and sales people who were involved.
No scam is able to function without a food chain where everyone gets to eat.Hein Kaiser, Producer - Carte Blanche
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122658834_cars-for-sale-automotive-industry-cars-dealership-parking-lot-rows-of-brand-new-vehicles-awaiting-ne.html
