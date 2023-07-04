Japan plans to dump Fukushima's toxic radioactive waste into the Pacific Ocean
Clarence Ford speaks to the BBC's Rob Hugh-Jones (skip to 5:00).
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to meet with Japanese officials this week over the Asian nation's controversial plan to release toxic wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.
The radioactive wastewater in question is from the crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant, which was severely damaged as a result of an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
About 1000 tanks, containing wastewater which was used to cool the nuclear reactor, have been stored at the site for more than a decade.
Japan now wants to discharge that waste into the sea over the course of the next several decades, as part of the plan to fully decommission the plant.
Those plans have, however, faced stiff opposition from local fishing groups, as well as neighbouring Asian nations, including South Korea and China.
The Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is scheduled to meet with Japan's Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, during his four-day visit, which starts today (4 July).
.. .that water is radioactive. Japan says we've got to get rid of that water in order to start the full decommissioning of this plant.Rob Hugh-Jones, BBC
The IAEA says this is in keeping with international norms, and they're broadly in support of it.Rob Hugh-Jones, BBC
Other countries in the region, like South Korea... is upset about this, saying they're concerned about the marine environment.Rob Hugh-Jones, editor at BBC
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Japan plans to dump Fukushima's toxic radioactive waste into the Pacific Ocean
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_96465236_nuclear-smoke.html?vti=mr9ic3j2zl5xk75dyy-1-14
More from World
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South?
Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise.Read More
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand
Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry.Read More
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia
Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses.Read More
Israeli forces launch military offensive in Jenin refugee camp
The Israeli military has launched a massive offensive in the West Bank.Read More
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030.Read More
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor
What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives?Read More
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery
The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade.Read More
Out-of-control French 'race riots' spread abroad, thousands arrested
For six days running, protests and riots have raged across France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old in Paris.Read More
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore
Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.Read More