Japan plans to dump Fukushima's toxic radioactive waste into the Pacific Ocean





Clarence Ford speaks to the BBC's Rob Hugh-Jones (skip to 5:00).

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to meet with Japanese officials this week over the Asian nation's controversial plan to release toxic wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

The radioactive wastewater in question is from the crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant, which was severely damaged as a result of an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

About 1000 tanks, containing wastewater which was used to cool the nuclear reactor, have been stored at the site for more than a decade.

© igroyal/123rf.com

Japan now wants to discharge that waste into the sea over the course of the next several decades, as part of the plan to fully decommission the plant.

Those plans have, however, faced stiff opposition from local fishing groups, as well as neighbouring Asian nations, including South Korea and China.

The Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, is scheduled to meet with Japan's Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, during his four-day visit, which starts today (4 July).

.. .that water is radioactive. Japan says we've got to get rid of that water in order to start the full decommissioning of this plant. Rob Hugh-Jones, BBC

The IAEA says this is in keeping with international norms, and they're broadly in support of it. Rob Hugh-Jones, BBC

Other countries in the region, like South Korea... is upset about this, saying they're concerned about the marine environment. Rob Hugh-Jones, editor at BBC

Listen to the interview for more.

