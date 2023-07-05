Unaddressed mental health conditions cost the economy R161 billion – economists





John Perlman interviews Professor Renata Schoeman, Head of Healthcare Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School.

It's Corporate Mental Health Week, where the focus is turned to the well-being of staff.

According to health economists, unaddressed mental health conditions cost South Africa's economy R161 billion per year as the result of lost work days, being at work but unwell and premature mortality.

While Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of organisations protecting their employees’ mental health and well-being, some of that enthusiasm has been lost, post-pandemic.

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Schoeman says that people wait too long before they reach out for help, oftentimes because of the stigma attached to doing so.

For others, taking time off from work is a luxury and they fear that if they take time off to focus on their mental health, they may lose out on pay, or their jobs.

Schoeman highlights the importance of being in a safe, supportive workplace, and the positive impact it has on lives.

A toxic work environment is very difficult... If you're not feeling supported, if you don't feel part of the culture, if it's an unhappy place to be; it's actually affecting all aspects of your life. Renata Schoeman, Head of Healthcare Leadership – Stellenbosch Business School

