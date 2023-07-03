



Robert Marawa interviews Steve Khompela, head coach at Swallows FC.

Newly appointed Swallows FC coach, Steve Komphela, says he is grateful for what Mamelodi Sundowns has done for him, but he's looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead at the Dube Birds.

Swallows announced on Sunday that Komphela would take over the reigns as head coach, having spent 3 seasons as a coach at the DStv Premiership champions.

Speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Komphela explained how the move came about.

Sundowns has given me so much respect and it would take a lunatic to not take the right processes in looking for advice. They have been extremely kind to me and I did consult with the chairman and the president. Steve Komphela, Swallows FC Coach

In a twist of fate that seemingly only football can produce, Komphela’s first competitive game in charge of Swallows will be against Sundowns in the MTN8.

It will be a difficult one and it reminded me of the scenario I had at Maritzburg where I played them in the first game at Chiefs and they were winning 2-0 and we had to find a way to win that match. Now I’m in the same situation with Sundowns, a club that treated me so well. But I need to take this moment to thank the Sundowns supporters, they have been unbelievable. Steve Komphela, Swallows FC Coach

Swallows chairman, David Mogashoa, confirmed on #MSW on 23 May that Musa Nyatama would be the head coach for the new season and on Monday explained the change of decision.

I don’t regret what I said about Musa because at the time I felt he was the right person, but when Steve became available, I also saw it as an opportunity for coach Musa to learn from Steve and also for him to further his studies in when it comes to coaching. David Mogashoa, Swallows FC Chairperson

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on 947 : Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings