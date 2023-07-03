Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings
Robert Marawa interviews Steve Khompela, head coach at Swallows FC.
Newly appointed Swallows FC coach, Steve Komphela, says he is grateful for what Mamelodi Sundowns has done for him, but he's looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead at the Dube Birds.
Swallows announced on Sunday that Komphela would take over the reigns as head coach, having spent 3 seasons as a coach at the DStv Premiership champions.
Speaking to broadcaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Komphela explained how the move came about.
Sundowns has given me so much respect and it would take a lunatic to not take the right processes in looking for advice. They have been extremely kind to me and I did consult with the chairman and the president.Steve Komphela, Swallows FC Coach
In a twist of fate that seemingly only football can produce, Komphela’s first competitive game in charge of Swallows will be against Sundowns in the MTN8.
It will be a difficult one and it reminded me of the scenario I had at Maritzburg where I played them in the first game at Chiefs and they were winning 2-0 and we had to find a way to win that match. Now I’m in the same situation with Sundowns, a club that treated me so well. But I need to take this moment to thank the Sundowns supporters, they have been unbelievable.Steve Komphela, Swallows FC Coach
Swallows chairman, David Mogashoa, confirmed on #MSW on 23 May that Musa Nyatama would be the head coach for the new season and on Monday explained the change of decision.
I don’t regret what I said about Musa because at the time I felt he was the right person, but when Steve became available, I also saw it as an opportunity for coach Musa to learn from Steve and also for him to further his studies in when it comes to coaching.David Mogashoa, Swallows FC Chairperson
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings
More from Sport
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo
Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event.Read More
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney
The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.Read More
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe
South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand.Read More
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus
Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris.Read More
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal
The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners.Read More
The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained
Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how...Read More
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu
After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United.Read More
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics
South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries.Read More
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?
A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.Read More