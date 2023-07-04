[WATCH] VIP protection unit brutally assaults motorists





The video shows a group of armed men assaulting the occupants of a blue VW Polo on the N1 in Fourways.

Three people are seen being kicked and stomped on by the presumed VIP protection unit members.

The officers drag the people out of the car before brutally attacking them.

One of the three in the video is seen lying on the ground after the attack, almost appearing unconscious.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT!

Are they legally allowed to do this? pic.twitter.com/iszVudnXLN ' Elon Muskandi (@KeithTopG) July 3, 2023

The South African Police Service says that they have traced the victims and taken their statements.

They say that the police officers involved have been identified and will be subjected to an internal process and that the SAPS management will get to the bottom of this serious incident.

