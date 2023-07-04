Scar needs a fur-ever loving home after suffering physical and emotional trauma





Meet Scar...a friendly, loving and kind soul looking for a home.

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA website: www.capespca.co.za

But... Scar wasn't always friendly - he's had a rough and torturous journey which like his name, scarred him physically and emotionally.

Scar found himself at the SPCA after being tethered to a tree and left defenseless to fight for his life and face six other dogs who were intentionally set upon him by children (both minors) in Joostenberg Vlakte.

An individual stepped into the chaos and contacted the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Scar was rescued by inspector Lee Prins who immediately called on the assistance of the Kraaifontein South African Police Services. The two suspects were arrested on charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act and were taken into the custody of the Kraaifontein SAPS where criminal charges were laid.

Scar was admitted to the Cape of Good Hope's Animal Hospital where he stayed for two weeks to fight for his life for a second time, healing his physical puncture wounds and emotional trauma as he showed signs of resignation, passivity, and a lack of motivation to do anything.

An animal behaviourist on the case says this was because Scar "didn't feel safe enough" to be himself.

Often in cases where an animal has been subjected to trauma (physical and emotional) they are both exhausted and shut down. He didn’t feel safe enough to show any behaviours or any personality. Nicole Nel, Animal Behaviourist - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

After experiencing consistent love and care from the kind hands at the SPCA, Scar's heart began to heal with his physical wounds.

Nel says with all this love, Scar's become a "matured boy" who "is people orientated, makes eye contact, comes when called and jumps up to greet."

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA website: www.capespca.co.za

Now, Scar's ready for a new chapter in his life which has space for a new home - could it be yours?

If you're an experienced loving family with children over the age of 10 who will understand what Scar has been through and will work with the SPCA's behaviourist to help Scar through any suppressed behaviours that may arise as he grows in confidence, then contact the SPCA on 0217004152 or email: adoptions@spca-ct.co.za.

Here's hoping Scar finds a fur-ever loving home that he deserves.

This article first appeared on KFM : Scar needs a fur-ever loving home after suffering physical and emotional trauma