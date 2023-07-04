



Africa Melane speaks with Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson of ActionSA (skip to 4:10).

The purpose of the pact is to block an ANC/EFF coalition from leading South Africa.

One of the parties invited to join this pact is ActionSA, a party that has not always had the smoothest relationship with the DA.

However, Beaumont says that they are committed to this process, despite any differences they may have had in the past.

The fact that there have been challenges between political leaders can never translate into failure for the people of South Africa. Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - ActionSA

He says that the goal is for political parties to focus on key issues facing South Africa, and how to solve them, rather than focusing on issues between parties.

If we are able to focus on those matters rather than the issues that have created instability in local government coalitions, we will find a lot of common ground where political parties can work together. Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - ActionSA

FILE: ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Beaumont says the ANC is likely to lose its majority on a national level and that this group of parties could inspire confidence and achieve a majority.

Beaumont says that the political parties will not lose their identities and will contest as individual organisations.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Coallitions must focus on issues, not party politics - M Beaumont (ActionSA)