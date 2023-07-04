The (lucky) 7: Will a united front help oust the ANC at next year's elections?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.

Millions of South Africans headed to the polls on 1 November 2021 to make their mark in the local government elections. Picture: Mia Lindique/Eyewitness News

Seven is widely believed to be something of a lucky number and the political parties taking a united stand against the ANC in the forthcoming elections certainly hope so.

Opposition parties are closing ranks in a bid to oust the African National Congress (ANC) as the ruling party.

The parties are the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party.

On 16 and 17 August, the seven parties will come together to plot a way forward as a united front to unseat the ANC.

In a joint statement the group says they foresee the ANC losing its 50+ majority for the first time; opening the door for the opposition.

Meetings have been taking place between the parties since April to try and hammer out some of those common ground principles and values... I think it's a very very positive step. John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA

Values and principles are the bedrock that people would come together around, that we agree on non-racialism, respect for the rule of law and upholding the Constitution... John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA

The viewpoint is that South Africa is in such a deep crisis that it needs to be rescued. John Steenhuisen, Leader - DA

Steenhuisen says the election-driven alliance will focus on the '10 to 15' things the parties agree on, such as education reform, policing and the economy.

A national convention of the seven parties is due to take place in Kempton Park on 17 August.

