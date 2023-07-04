Israeli forces launch military offensive in Jenin refugee camp
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.
BBC has reported that there have been extensive clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the Jenin refugee camp.
Attack helicopters, soldiers on the ground, it is the full deal with Israel going into the Jenin refugee camp.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Israel's defence forces have claimed that within the refugee camp, there has been a build-up of extremism and ‘terrorism.’
They have said that through this offensive they are targeting terrorist infrastructure.
The trouble is, we are still talking about a refugee camp.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
However, Palestinians have claimed this was a war crime.
So far nine Palestinians have been killed and 100 have been wounded.
There is no way of knowing if they were nine militant Palestinians or if they were just civilians going about their business.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
