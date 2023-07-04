Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'





Joshua Rubin found fame as one half of Josh and Caroline and has gone on to gain huge popularity with his 'Wide Awake' podcast.

"I've got some big news" says content creator Joshua Rubin in the latest episode of his 'Wide Awake' podcast.

Sitting across the table from his nervous-looking Dad, Josh blurts out "I've relapsed".

Now, some might question whether it's fair to break such big news to one's loved ones on camera (and on podcast) but the documentary photographer is no stranger to having difficult conversations.

He's made his name interviewing some fascinating (and pretty scary) personalities - including gangsters, corrupt cops and con men.

But his latest interviewee seemed a little taken aback when the real reason for their on camera conversation came to light.

Joshua, has never hidden his past from his followers, and has previously proudly celebrated his recovery milestones, but his father's disappointment is evident when he asks, "so what happened?"

"I'm smoking weed again" replies Joshua, admitting he was nervous telling his pops on camera.

"I wanted to do an episode with you and I thought I may as well do it here".

Earlier in the confession video Joshua elaborated on his addiction, admitting that he'd used pretty much all drugs including heroin, and that he had been to rehab several times.

"When I went to Cambodia I discovered heroin for the first time."

While Joshua may have been nervous to tell his family about his relapse, he's been inundated with support from his followers, who have posted encouraging messages on his social media platforms:

"Josh bru...It’s going to be a journey, but please look after yourself. Whatever happens I'm waiting for your update on how you are doing buddy."

"Hardest part is coming back bro, no guilt or shame - keep coming back :)"

"I guess the difference between then and now is that you are being accountable which is massive."

Good luck, Josh!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'