[WATCH] 100 000+ people take part in Columbia’s largest-ever PRIDE parade





More than 100 000 people painted Columbia’s capital of Bogota in vibrant colours on Sunday (2 July) as the city hosted its largest-ever Pride parade.

The city’s first lesbian mayor, Claudia Lopez, called it the largest parade in the country’s history.

“Forty years ago, in the first Pride March there were 30 people, today we are +100 000! The biggest march in history!” she shared on Twitter.

Hace 40 años en la primera Marcha del Orgullo eran 30 personas, hoy somos +100.000! La mayor marcha de la historia!

Lleno el Parque Simón Bolívar para honrar las vidas por la igualdad, para celebrar que en Bogotá @sepuedeser y para pedir #LeyTransYa! #MarchaDelOrgullo 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/HRO7SG3iP1 ' Claudia López Hernández (@ClaudiaLopez) July 3, 2023

Hoy estamos en la 2da marcha del mes del #OrgulloLGBTIQ+ 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️, es conmovedor ver a Bogotá convertida en un río de amor y colores!



Nos unimos para celebrar los avances de la diversidad, honrar la memoria de las personas que han ofrendado su vida en la lucha por la igualdad y… pic.twitter.com/auIAG3vkjZ ' Claudia López Hernández (@ClaudiaLopez) July 2, 2023

The parade began at 2 pm local time at the La Plazoleta del Consejo de Bogota and ended at la Plazoleta de Eventos del Parque Simon Bolivar.

Pride events also took place in the neighbouring cities of Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla.

