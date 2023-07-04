58-year-old man dies after paraglider collision
On Monday afternoon there were reports of an accident between two tandem paragliders in the air above Sea Point Promenade.
It was really quite shocking when I suddenly realised that these two tandem paragliders had, it seems, collided.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
One of the paragliders landed safely with both the passenger and pilot uninjured.
The second paraglider deployed an emergency parachute and landed offshore.
The pilot was found on shore with only minor injuries but the passenger, a 58-year-old man, was found on the rocks and declared dead by paramedics after extensive CPR efforts according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).
It is just a tragic, terrible accident.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
A police inquest docket has been opened into this incident.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 58-year-old man dies after paraglider collision
Source : Photograph by Barbara Friedman
