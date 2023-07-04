[WATCH] Remember the baby Rhino-rescue, Mpho? Here's a happy and sad update
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's online trending news which includes an update on baby rhino, Mpho who was rescued by an organisation called, Rhino Orphanage who took her in while just being a few weeks old.
RELATED: [IN PICS] Adorable baby rhino has been rescued by the Rhino Orphanage
Skip to 5.23 for an update on baby Mpho which happens to be a bitter-sweet moment.
Mpho was taken in by the Rhino Orphanage after she was spotted following a rhino cow and an older calf with her umbilical cord attached.
She was rescued and placed on an IV, as she was reportedly quite dehydrated, and given bottles of colostrum and electrolytes.
After growing a bit, the Rhino Orphanage posted a video of Mpho being moved to a larger boma where she's running around happily, says Friedman.
But all rhinos rescued by the Rhino Orphanage don't always make it - this is true for a neonate named, Hope, who was also rescued by the organisation three days ago with severe gut problems and hypoglycemia.
Baby Hope fought for his life, making everyone believers of his name.
After reporting that little Hope had a very rough night, collapsed, was placed on an IV drip, and underwent an emergency plasma-transfusion - the little guy passed away on Monday.
What a bitter-sweet story for Mpho and Hope.
As Friedman says, "it's sweet but sad that this is what happens when these babies aren't raised by their moms because of poachers."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Remember the baby Rhino-rescue, Mpho? Here's a happy and sad update
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TheRhinoOrphanage?fref=nf&ref=embed_post
