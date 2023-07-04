[PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover
Check out these AI-generated Barbie dream houses - which one is your favorite?
There's just over a fortnight to go until the Barbie movie hits the big screen in South Africa, but for those who simply can't wait here's some Barbie-related content to keep you going.
Following on from a recent Buzz Feed article showing AI-generated images of what the Mattel maven's 'dream house' would look like in all 50 US states, creatives have now turned their attention to dreaming up a global property portfolio in the famous fashion doll's signature pink style.
Check out this 'South African' dream house, which we think wouldn't look out of place in Llandudno or Camps Bay!
South Africa
Brazil
South Sudan
Tanzania
Turkey
Click here for the full list
Click below to watch the official trailer for 'Barbie' which opens at the South African box office on 21 July
Comedian Will Ferrell, who plays a Mattel CEO in the flick, has called the film “the ultimate example of high art and low art... an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society”.
RELATED: Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover
