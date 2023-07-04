Mashatile entrusts Cele to 'do the right thing' amid VIP Protect Unit assault
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has spoken out after a shocking video of members of a VIP Protection Unit assaulting three people went viral on social media.
In the video, a group of armed men are seen assaulting occupants of a blue VW Polo on the N1 in Fourways.
Are they legally allowed to do this? pic.twitter.com/iszVudnXLN' Elon Muskandi (@KeithTopG) July 3, 2023
In a statement obtained by Clement Manyathela, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said 'Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner'.
Mashatile is urging an enraged public to remain patient and give the necessary space while SAPS investigates the incident.
The statement adds that "The Deputy President has full confidence in the SAPS under the leadership of Minister Bheki Cele and the command of General Masemola to do the right thing".
BREAKING : The deputy president Paul Mashatile has FINALLY released a statement about the behaviour of his VIP protectors after we revealed on #TheCMShow this morning on @Radio702 that this was his protectors. pic.twitter.com/0n8SdvkwlG' Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) July 4, 2023
RELATED: Masemola confirms men assaulting people on N1 are VIP Protection Unit members
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mashatile entrusts Cele to 'do the right thing' amid VIP Protect Unit assault
More from Local
JRA to keep traffic lights on during loadshedding with new initiative
The Johannesburg Roads Agency has partnered with corporations to keep lights at key intersections on during loadshedding.Read More
Not In My Name want answers after female pupil found dead at Pretoria school
Civil rights movement Not In My Name said police should look into the security system of the school to find out how the body of the pupil ended up on the premises.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time
Through this, young girls are able to stay in school, receive an education and break the poverty cycle.Read More
'Tshwane is under significant financial pressure' - Brink
City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink held a media briefing on Tuesday where he addressed the city’s debt and the state of the city.Read More
What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter?
Africa Melane spoke to energy analyst, Ruse Moleshe.Read More
The Midday Report Express: VIP protection comes under fire
All the news you need to know.Read More
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'
Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994.Read More
Discovery reports drop in pothole claims in Joburg
On the Money Minute, Lennox Wasara reports Discovery's decrease in pothole-related claims.Read More
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling'
Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing.Read More