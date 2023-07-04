



On the Money Minute, Lennox Wasara reports that Discovery Insure has seen a ‘sizeable’ decline in pothole-related claims from Johannesburg motorists in the past two years.

The short-term insurer credits its 'Pothole Patrol' initiative.

Since its launch in May 2021, the 'Pothole Patrol' has seen a 26% decrease in claims from pothole-related accidents, Discovery Insure’s head of strategy Kgodiso Mokonyane told Money Web.

Wasara adds that the initiative has worked for Discovery in the long term to cut costs, especially when it comes to pothole claims.

It's estimated that South Africans collectively spend R500 million per month as a result of pothole-related damages.

Obviously, it is in the best interest of the insurers to make sure that the claims are as minimal as possible and for any business, to ensure that expenses stay as low as possible. Lennox Wasara, The Money Minute

The initiative was previously in collaboration with Dial Direct, but has since been relaunched with the partnership of Avis Southern Africa.

Listen to the discussion here.

RELATED: Pothole Patrol project has successfully filled 100,000 potholes in a year

This article first appeared on 947 : Discovery reports drop in pothole claims in Joburg