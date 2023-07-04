The Midday Report Express: VIP protection comes under fire
The top story today on The Midday Report is the video showing the VIP protection unit assigned to Deputy President Paul Mashatile assaulting a group of young men on the side of the N1 in Johannesburg.
The video clip, which went viral on social media on Monday, shows eight of the officers assaulting the unarmed group, with one of the victims hit so hard with a kick to the head that they were rendered unconscious.
A spokesperson for the Deputy President's office claimed that Mashatile was not on the scene when the assault took place.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Robbie Raburabu, National Spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to learn more about the matter.
We are investigating allegations of assault against the protection security services members of SAPS. But at this stage, as my statement actually indicated, we are still trying to get the victims to give us statements so that we can lay charges against these members.Robbie Raburabu, National Spokesperson - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
New documentary on July unrest coming
-
Cosatu announces a massive strike for Thursday over SA’s ailing economy
-
Kass Naidoo calls for SA to prioritise the professionalisation of women's sports
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: VIP protection comes under fire
