Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Axolile Notywala, Rise Mzansi Western Cape Convenor.

Notywala says that while there are differences and we are in a democratic time now, there are similarities between now and 1994.

He says that many people, particularly young people, say they are struggling and do not feel they are experiencing true freedom.

South Africa has attained freedom for a certain few, not all of us are able to enjoy the fruits of that freedom. Axolile Notywala, Western Cape Convenor - RISE Mzansi

He adds that in the same way that prior to 1994 many South Africans were excluded from participating in society, young people feel they are socially excluded from participating now.

This is particularly true for those who are unemployed, and those who do not have access to basic services like water and electricity.

Leadership of new political party, RISE Mzansi, at the launch on 19 April 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

People that are affected by load shedding are privileged because they have access to electricity. Axolile Notywala, Western Cape Convenor - RISE Mzansi

