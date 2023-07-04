New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map
The highly anticipated 'Barbie' movie, set to hit theatres on 21 July, has been banned in Vietnam for allegedly featuring a map of the South China Sea.
A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a ‘nine dash line’, which Vietnam has long disputed.
Vietnam’s state media says this violates its sovereignty.
“We do not grant license for the American movie 'Barbie' to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line," Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Cinema told the local media.
Vietnam and China have had longstanding territorial claims to what is described as a potentially energy-rich stretch of the South China Sea.
'Barbie' is not the first film to be banned by the Southeast Asian country.
Unchartered (2022) and the animation Abominable (2019) were pulled for the same season.
RELATED: WATCH: Barbie and Ken face the real world as trailer reveals movie plot
This article first appeared on 947 : New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map
Source : https://youtu.be/pBk4NYhWNMM
More from Entertainment
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed'
Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years.Read More
'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies
The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday.Read More
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo...
Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode.Read More
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years
At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed.Read More
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick!
Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick.Read More
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA
The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity
Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio.Read More
Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July
Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay.Read More