What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter?
Why are we not seeing stages 8 and 10 loadshedding as many people threatened ahead of winter?
There are two reasons says Moleshe. Supply and demand.
Eskom has improved the performance of the plants, energy availability factor used to hover around 48% - it is now averaging around 60%.Ruse Moleshe, Energy analyst
The Eskom board said they will increase energy availability to 60% then 65% and 70% by 2024/25 (in 2 years).
Secondly, the demand is significantly lower than forecasted for winter, as they have been focusing on 34 000 megawatts, they are now hovering somewhere around 31 000 megawatts.
So basically, the winter peak is not where it is supposed to be, which gives them room to do maintenance and also reduce the stages of loadshedding between stage 1 and 3.
Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, did not say when he believed the country would leave loadshedding behind, saying he would not make any public pronouncements about dates.
