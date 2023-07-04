'Tshwane is under significant financial pressure' - Brink
JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink has described the state of the city's finances as critical.
Brink held a media briefing where he gave an update on the state of the city's finances.
He said that while the city's finances were concerning, the situation could be turned around.
The capital city is owing entities such as Eskom and Rand Water billions of rands and has been unable to provide some basic services.
Currently briefing the media on the state of the City's finances including Eskom and Rand Water debt. Another important highlight includes the discovery of a massive VAT liability from the PEU/Tums smart meter contract by the previous administration before 2016.
The city of Tshwane’s financial year started at the beginning of this month, but Brink is already warning that the capital city's books were not looking good.
"A number of things have happened in the past few years that have significantly inhibited our financial position. Tshwane is under significant financial pressure. "
Brink, however, said the city's administration was making inroads in addressing some of the financial problems it faces.
"The city must collect what is owed to us, minus the provision of free basic services to indigent residents."
Brink has warned that while addressing its financial problems, the city may face another adverse finding by the auditor general.
