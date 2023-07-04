[LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time
Crystal Orderson interviews Latiefah Da Costa, Dentist and Wardi Gamiet from Gain Through Giving.
From a teacher to a dentist, Da Costa is changing lives one smile and sanitary towel at a time.
Based in Cape Town, Da Costa has been community-driven, by not only providing affordable dentistry for people on the Cape Flats, but by supporting children's well-being by ensuring access to education through her non-profit 'Gain Through Giving'.
After doing research and understanding the vast extent of period poverty, Da Costa and Gamiet took matters into their own hands by finding a solution to keep young girls in school during their menstrual cycle.
Following much trial and error and back-and-forth, the team designed the 'ideal pad' that's not only reusable and sustainable for the user, but for the environment as well.
Each sanitary towel can be used for a minimum of five years, and can easily be washed with a litre of water, if not less.
Through this, young girls are able to stay in school, receive an education and break the poverty cycle.
For just R199 you can receive a starter kit which includes: three pads, a storage pouch and an instruction leaflet.
To donate click here.
If you can give somebody an opportunity to get an education, then you have given them the building blocks of moving beyond poverty.Latiefah Da Costa, Dentist
We wanted something that was sustainable.Latiefah Da Costa, Dentist
Every woman is different, every period is different.Wardi Gamiet, Gain Through Giving
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time
Source : Screenshot: Gain Through Giving website
