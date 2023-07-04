Superfan leaves everything he owns to Neymar in his will
Despite Neymar already being a multi-millionaire, a superfan has seemingly left everything he owns to the football player in his will.
Speaking to local media outlet Metropoles, the 30-year-old anonymous fan says, beyond his love for Brazil’s national team, he identifies with Neymar.
“I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot. I also suffer with defamation, I am also very family-oriented and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who has passed away.”
The fan adds that he is not in very good health and would like everything he owns to go to the footballer when he dies.
“Because of that, I really saw that I don’t have anyone to leave my things to… I wouldn’t want the government or relatives I don’t get along with to take my things.”
He reportedly tried unsuccessfully to give his assets to the Paris Saint-Germain footballer before, but the will was a legal way to do it.
The document was signed by a notary’s office in Porto Alegre.
The footballer is currently one of the best paid sportsmen in the world, earning an estimated $85 million for 2023 (according to Forbes).
This article first appeared on 947 : Superfan leaves everything he owns to Neymar in his will
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Neymar_Jr_presentation_-_Press_conference_for_PSG_001.jpg
