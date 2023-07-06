Streaming issues? Report here
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?

6 July 2023 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.

- In today's world it's becoming incredibly hard for small businesses to market themselves

- Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers and sealing the deal

© fizkes/123RF.COM
© fizkes/123RF.COM

What are you selling when you first call a potential customer - a deal, a product or a relationship?

This is an important consideration emphasizes small business guru Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.

"You are focusing on the wrong thing unless you can find, win, and hold customers."

In today's world it's becoming incredibly hard for small businesses to market themselves, especially with the changing face of social media he says.

The promises all these platforms made: Why don't you create interesting content, build a following... and when you wish to offer your services or products to the community you've worked hard to build on our platforms, we'll give you access to them, and that way it's a quid pro quo... You create interesting content, draw people to the platforms and we benefit by selling advertising.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

However, when these companies started listing they had to start reporting to people like investment analysts and shareholders, he continues.

"And since then it's become increasingly opaque around how to use these platforms to tell the world that you exist, and to find customers."

If you're punting a product, the problem today is that there will be "a million" different iterations of it or substitutes for it he warns.

Most likely, your customer doesn't even need it. If you're going to talk about features and what the product can and can't do, I think you're already at a dead end.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

The next option is to sell a solution to a problem, which Phitidis describes as "quite a big step in evolution".

However, this approach of enumerating all the benefits your potential customer can enjoy, is increasingly also not working.

The only thing you're left with is to try and figure out how to have a proper conversation with someone in front of you that isn't bottled and scripted, in order for them to build significant or enough at least trust and engagement and resonance with you... for you to be able to land very carefully what you do, how you do it and why it matters to them.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

If you don't have the relationship before you begin selling, nowadays it makes the cost of selling unaffordable to most small businesses he cautions.

This idea that you can be everything to anyone is a non-starter. You've got to target and narrow, narrow, narrow your audience with a view to decide that you're going to become expert at addressing this very narrow audience, but one that's big enough to build a meaningful business.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

Scroll up to listen to Phitidis' detailed advice on how to secure the deal


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?




