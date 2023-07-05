Will 'draconian' new food labelling do more harm than good?





Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolandi Robbertse, partner at law firm Webber Wentzel.

- Experts at Webber Wentzel say proposed changes to food marketing would come at a huge cost to producers

- The proposals include flagging products that have a high sugar or fat content

- The deadline for consumers to comment is 21 July

New food labelling laws proposed by the Department of Health are drawing mixed reaction.

While many people agree there should be more transparency around what food products contain, experts at law firm Webber Wentzel believe the proposed changes in their current form would cause more harm than good.

The Department has gazetted the draft regulations and the public can comment until 21 July.

The changes include bolder front-of-package warning labels that will inform consumers if products are high in salt, sugar, saturated fat and artificial sweeteners.

Proposed warning labels on pre-packaged foods. Source: Government Gazette No. 48460, 23 April 2023

An article penned by two partners at Webber Wentzel warns that implementation of the proposals could negatively impact companies in South Africa.

The draft regulations have the potential to significantly alter the landscape of labelling, marketing and advertising of foodstuffs in South Africa, adversely affecting stakeholders should they be approved in their current form. Yolandi Robbertse and Bernadette Versfeld - Webber Wentzel

Bruce Whitfield interviews article co-author Yolandi Robbertse, partner at Webber Wentzel.

Robbertse says while the intention of the Department of Health is good, they are going too far with the draft regulations.

It's quite a stretch and will actually impact the brand and trademark intellectual property of companies significantly; and it might just mean that int companies leave SA altogether. Yolandi Robbertse, Partner - Webber Wentzel

Although manufacturers should be held accountable and ensure honest marketing, ensuring that consumers are well informed about their products... it also means that companies that have taken years to build their brands in South Africa, have spent significant amounts of money on their trademarks...will be adversely affected. Yolandi Robbertse, Partner - Webber Wentzel

The problem is the manner in which the Department is trying to achieve what they say is going to have this significant impact on the levels of obesity and malnutrition in South Africa, Robbertse says.

The article posits that the Department's approach seems to have been based on a combination of the Chilean, European Union and Australian models, with the most restrictive measures taken from the Chilean model.

In the case of Chile though, obesity rates have in fact climbed from 51.2% in 2016 to 58% in 2022.

Recent studies conducted globally indicate that there is limited evidence of the impact of unhealthy food advertising on dietary behaviour. Models used in Australia, Canada or the European Union – whilst imposing strict requirements – have been proven to be a better fit for business and offer an alternative approach to the Chilean model. Yolandi Robbertse and Bernadette Versfeld - Webber Wentzel

The Department is imposing these very draconian regulations to achieve some goal that they've set out for themselves, and haven't given the industry the background and the in-depth studies to demonstrate why that is really necessary. Yolandi Robbertse, Partner - Webber Wentzel

