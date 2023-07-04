Not In My Name want answers after female pupil found dead at Pretoria school
JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights movement Not In My Name is calling on police to conduct an investigation as to how the body of a learner ended up at a school's rugby field in Pretoria.
The body of the female pupil, who is believed to be a grade 10 learner at the school, was found by a security guard on Tuesday morning.
The movement said the police should ensure that they scrutinise the security system of the school to discover how she ended up there.
Not In My Name said police should look into the security system of the school to find out how the body of the pupil ended up on the premises.
The movement said that someone must have seen something and the security in the school could give them ideas as to who had access to the rugby field on Monday night.
"It is highly unlikely and no coincidence that the child is a pupil of the school, and her body was discovered on the school grounds without a single person being able to answer any of these questions," said Not In My Name spokesperson, Mo Senne.
Senne said police should work swiftly to ensure the investigation doesn't prevent learners from returning to school when the third term begins.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane is currently at the school with police at the scene.
The department said that psychosocial support would be provided to the family of the learner and others who may need it.
[IN PICTURES]: Gauteng Education MEC @matomekopano visited Hoërskool Garsfontein today following the gruesome discovery of a Grade 10 girl learner’s dead body this morning on Tuesday, 4 July 2023. pic.twitter.com/KRlZgJPF1J' Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) July 4, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Not In My Name want answers after female pupil found dead at Pretoria school
More from Local
JRA to keep traffic lights on during loadshedding with new initiative
The Johannesburg Roads Agency has partnered with corporations to keep lights at key intersections on during loadshedding.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time
Through this, young girls are able to stay in school, receive an education and break the poverty cycle.Read More
'Tshwane is under significant financial pressure' - Brink
City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink held a media briefing on Tuesday where he addressed the city’s debt and the state of the city.Read More
What happened to stages 8 & 10 loadshedding as many had warned ahead of winter?
Africa Melane spoke to energy analyst, Ruse Moleshe.Read More
The Midday Report Express: VIP protection comes under fire
All the news you need to know.Read More
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few'
Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994.Read More
Discovery reports drop in pothole claims in Joburg
On the Money Minute, Lennox Wasara reports Discovery's decrease in pothole-related claims.Read More
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling'
Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing.Read More
Local non-profit is giving kids a ‘new beginning’
Tahiyya Hassim founded the New BeginningZ non-profit in memory of her late son.Read More