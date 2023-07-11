How Momentum Multiply helps their members stretch the Rand
After the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re left anxious about our health, wondering when the next major disease will hit and change the world as we know it. At the same time, life has become increasingly more expensive due to inflation – including high-quality healthcare.
Momentum Multiply aims to make premium healthcare more affordable and allow members to thrive physically, emotionally and financially. Speaking to John Perlman, Momentum Multiply’s Head of Incentivized Wellness, Márcia Eugenio outlines the importance of the discounts, cashbacks and rewards that their members enjoy and how they improve financial well-being.
Listen to the full interview below.
We really want to create value for our consumers when feeling the pinch (of inflation). We’re hoping that by creating that relevance, and actual cash in our members’ pockets, we’re able to relieve some of that stress and make that rand stretch a bit further.Márcia Eugenio, Head of Incentivized Wellness, Momentum Multiply
As a Momentum Multiply member, you will get discounts and cashbacks when you shop at our partners like Pick n Pay, Clicks, Dis-Chem, and on the Multiply online shop. You will also get great discounts on flights, hotel stays, movies, and more.
The more points you earn, the higher your status and the more your rewards. And if you’re a Multiply Premier member, you’ll also get discounts and cashbacks on Momentum products.
The Multiply App unlocks an ecosystem and access to tools and research important to empower and boost holistic wellness. Visit their website to learn more about their latest advancements in health and wellness to help you live life multiplied.
