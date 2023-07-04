JRA to keep traffic lights on during loadshedding with new initiative
John Perlman interviews Sipho Nhlapo, Operations Manager at Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).
The Johannesburg Roads Agency and other corporations have partnered on the 'Traffic Signal Secondary Power Initiative' which aims to keep traffic lights at major intersections operational during loadshedding.
According to reports, power will be sourced from adjacent building owners, with Investec being the first property owner participating in the initiative.
Nhlapo says that linking up to businesses with excess power provides a more stable power supply, opposed to adding solar panels on top of robots, which risk being stolen.
He adds that the closest intersection to the business where power is being filtered through will naturally receive the most power and stay functional during power shortages.
Going forward, Nhlapo says that they hope to look at more wireless connections, however, as it stands, their focus is on ensuring that intersections are functional during loadshedding.
Power is one of our biggest challenges at the current moment.Sipho Nhlapo, Operations Manager – Johannesburg Roads Agency
Source : Pexels: David Sanchez
