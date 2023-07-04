Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
JRA to keep traffic lights on during loadshedding with new initiative The Johannesburg Roads Agency has partnered with corporations to keep lights at key intersections on during loadshedding. 4 July 2023 4:46 PM
Not In My Name want answers after female pupil found dead at Pretoria school Civil rights movement Not In My Name said police should look into the security system of the school to find out how the body of th... 4 July 2023 3:51 PM
[LISTEN] Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time Through this, young girls are able to stay in school, receive an education and break the poverty cycle. 4 July 2023 2:59 PM
View all Local
Rise Mzansi claims 2024 is our 1994 : 'SA only has freedom for a certain few' Ahead of next year’s elections the political organisation Rise Mzansi has started using the slogan #2024IsOur1994. 4 July 2023 1:31 PM
Rise Mzansi slams Phala Phala report: 'The only good thing was the spelling' Rise Mzansi says that the Phala Phala saga was investigated in a way to find nothing. 4 July 2023 12:40 PM
The (lucky) 7: Will a united front help oust the ANC at next year's elections? In a joint statement, the group says it foresees the ANC losing its 50+ majority for the first time. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Politics
JRA to keep traffic lights on during loadshedding with new initiative The Johannesburg Roads Agency has partnered with corporations to keep lights at key intersections on during loadshedding. 4 July 2023 4:46 PM
Bringing down the mob: In roads being made to tackle the 'construction mafia' Extortion rackets are targeting construction sites across the country. 4 July 2023 11:58 AM
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to calculate the theoretical acceleration limit of your car How fast can you actually go? 4 July 2023 5:54 PM
How secure are electronic signatures? A cyber security investigator weighs in Many of us have probably used an electronic signature at some point in our life rather than signing by hand. 4 July 2023 3:09 PM
Superfan leaves everything he owns to Neymar in his will The 30-year-old anonymous fan reportedly tried unsuccessfully to give his assets to the Paris Saint-Germain footballer before, but... 4 July 2023 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike. 4 July 2023 4:36 PM
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
View all Sport
New Barbie movie banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map A scene in the film shows a map of the South China Sea with a 'nine dash line'. 4 July 2023 1:39 PM
Fans show love for top SA podcaster who admits 'I've relapsed' Joshua Rubin has used his 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his fans (and his Dad) that he has relapsed after 4 years. 4 July 2023 11:19 AM
'Yizo Yizo' co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi dies The family shared the news of the filmmaker's passing on Monday. 4 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
The Global South is on the rise – but what exactly is the Global South? Countries from the Global South seem to be on the rise. 4 July 2023 12:58 PM
Monkeys caged, chained and abusively trained to produce vegan milk in Thailand Adam Gilchrist reports on today's trending news including monkeys being abused to meet demands for a booming vegan milk industry. 4 July 2023 11:38 AM
Kremlin accuses US of creating 'killer mosquitoes' to be set loose on Russia Russia believes that the United States has a formal programme to infect mosquitoes with killer viruses. 4 July 2023 10:57 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
JRA to keep traffic lights on during loadshedding with new initiative

4 July 2023 4:46 PM
by Amy Fraser
The Johannesburg Roads Agency has partnered with corporations to keep lights at key intersections on during loadshedding.

John Perlman interviews Sipho Nhlapo, Operations Manager at Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA).

The Johannesburg Roads Agency and other corporations have partnered on the 'Traffic Signal Secondary Power Initiative' which aims to keep traffic lights at major intersections operational during loadshedding.

According to reports, power will be sourced from adjacent building owners, with Investec being the first property owner participating in the initiative.

RELATED: New Eskom rules may make it harder for energy investors to connect to the grid

Nhlapo says that linking up to businesses with excess power provides a more stable power supply, opposed to adding solar panels on top of robots, which risk being stolen.

He adds that the closest intersection to the business where power is being filtered through will naturally receive the most power and stay functional during power shortages.

Going forward, Nhlapo says that they hope to look at more wireless connections, however, as it stands, their focus is on ensuring that intersections are functional during loadshedding.

Power is one of our biggest challenges at the current moment.

Sipho Nhlapo, Operations Manager – Johannesburg Roads Agency

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




