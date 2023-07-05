Is IV therapy worth the hype?





Africa Melane speaks to MobivIVe founder and managing director, Jan Van Zyl about mobile IV therapy.

MobivIVe specialises in intravenous (IV) nutrients and rehydration treatments.

They have treatment centres across the Cape, in addition to its mobile services which provide treatments in the comfort of your home.

There are 11 different treatment options to choose from, ranging from energy and immune boosters to high performance and endurance.

We cater for a wide spectrum of people, it all depends on what it is you want to achieve. Jan Van Zyl, Founder – MobivIVe

He adds that IV treatments are a lot more effective than traditional medication that you would digest orally as it directly enters the bloodstream.

The minute you take something orally, it needs to go through the digestive system, and it gets burned through stomach acid. Only a small percentage of those nutrients actually end up in the blood stream. Jan Van Zyl, Founder – MobivIVe

MobivIVe conducts a medical assessment on the day and all treatments are administered by a registered nurse or doctor.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.