Is IV therapy worth the hype?

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Patrice Motsepe intervenes in Banyana Banyana debacle All the news you need to know. 5 July 2023 1:48 PM
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when) South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on... 5 July 2023 1:37 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Local
High Court sets aside Zuma's bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa In January, a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the proceedings against him... 5 July 2023 11:56 AM
'State capture 2.0 is raging ahead under your watch' - Dr Mamphela Ramphele Dr Mamphela Ramphele has written an an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ANC continues to add salt to the trauma t... 5 July 2023 11:43 AM
Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together' Cosatu is planning a strike on Thursday when they will march to the Provincial Legislature and the National Parliament. 5 July 2023 8:51 AM
View all Politics
Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when) South African Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says we'll have to wait to see what happens come the next rate decision on... 5 July 2023 1:37 PM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
SA spends billions on VIP protection every year - what is going wrong? After protection officers' shocking assault on three men on the N1 in Joburg, The Money Show looks at the ballooning bill for VIP... 5 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Business
Joburg Theatre comes alive with SA’s first queer choir The Mzansi Gay Choir's upcoming 'Pride without Prejudice' celebrates music and inclusivity. 5 July 2023 2:08 PM
[LISTEN] Have you had an incorrect municipal water bill? Here's what to do... An attorney breaks down the dos and don'ts of contesting your water bill. 5 July 2023 1:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Always wear safety glasses': Man survives fatal eye grinder injury One user commented, "The reason why I always wear my safety glasses at work…" 5 July 2023 1:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation. 5 July 2023 1:21 PM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations sidetracked by squabbles with SAFA The national football governing body and the national women's team are at loggerheads over bonuses. 5 July 2023 6:51 AM
Springboks unveil new jersey design, which includes a BLUE & WHITE away kit SA Rugby signed a six-year partnership with American sports apparel giant, Nike. 4 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Sport
Is it too late now to say sorry about Justin Bieber's R23M loss in NFT ape art? The pop star purchased a R24M 'Bored Ape' NFT in January 2022. A year and a half later, its worth dropped to about R1.1M. 5 July 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing From South Africa to the world! 5 July 2023 12:06 PM
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addresses divorce rumours Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about divorce rumours with a statement asking the public to respect their privacy.... 5 July 2023 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight There have been ongoing riots in France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old. 5 July 2023 1:27 PM
Taliban orders all women's beauty shops in Afghanistan to shutdown The Taliban are ordering that hair and beauty salons in Afghanistan be shutdown. 5 July 2023 11:12 AM
'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets After six months as the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak seems unlikely to achieve his five pledges. 5 July 2023 10:26 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Is IV therapy worth the hype?

5 July 2023 10:40 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
IV therapy

Jan Van Zyl from MobivIVe talks about all things IV therapy.

Africa Melane speaks to MobivIVe founder and managing director, Jan Van Zyl about mobile IV therapy.

MobivIVe specialises in intravenous (IV) nutrients and rehydration treatments.

They have treatment centres across the Cape, in addition to its mobile services which provide treatments in the comfort of your home.

There are 11 different treatment options to choose from, ranging from energy and immune boosters to high performance and endurance.

We cater for a wide spectrum of people, it all depends on what it is you want to achieve.

Jan Van Zyl, Founder – MobivIVe

He adds that IV treatments are a lot more effective than traditional medication that you would digest orally as it directly enters the bloodstream.

The minute you take something orally, it needs to go through the digestive system, and it gets burned through stomach acid. Only a small percentage of those nutrients actually end up in the blood stream.

Jan Van Zyl, Founder – MobivIVe

MobivIVe conducts a medical assessment on the day and all treatments are administered by a registered nurse or doctor.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.




5 July 2023 10:40 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
IV therapy

More from Health & Fitness

[LISTEN] Acupuncture and a holistic treatment aids mental health challenges

3 July 2023 2:04 PM

Acupuncturist, Dr Junaid Rawoot, speaks to Clarence Ford about a holistic approach to mental health challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’

2 July 2023 12:58 PM

The lack of self-care, can to an extent, threaten an individual’s personal health and safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

[LISTEN] Study: Gut bacteria may be an early sign of Alzheimer's

2 July 2023 10:17 AM

Due to the disease's complex condition, scientists are still trying to determine why people develop Alzheimer’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Allergy

Adults and allergies: Not all allergies develop during childhood

1 July 2023 11:00 AM

Most people normally develop allergies during their childhood, but allergies in adults can start from when you're in your 20s all the way to your 80s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Diego Vito Cervo/123rf

The trending 'Hot Girl Walk' and tips to reap the benefits

28 June 2023 11:36 AM

Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how to benefit from this new TikTok trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne

Intermittent fasting and calorie counting about equal for weight loss – study

28 June 2023 10:28 AM

New study finds that intermittent fasting could be a good way to lose weight without calorie-counting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flu is back. © subbotina/123rf.com

Vaccination is ‘our best protection’ in fighting flu season

27 June 2023 11:47 AM

General practitioner Dr Marlin McKay shares tips on how to deal with colds and flu this winter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stasonych/123rf

SA women and wellness woes: How to help lessen the pressure

27 June 2023 10:55 AM

Statistics don't lie: Women in South Africa are triggered more than ever and it's affecting their short-term and long-term health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discover the 5 pillars of wellness with Momentum Multiply

27 June 2023 9:43 AM

Eat, Sleep, Breathe, Move & Connect. Here's why they are important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tapping into the future of holistic wellness with technology

23 June 2023 1:44 PM

An expert from Momentum Multiply outlines how their new offering uses science and tech to optimize healthcare for clients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing

Entertainment Lifestyle

Four VIP Protection Unit officers served with suspension letters

Local

Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again

Business

EWN Highlights

N1 assault: Police, private security officials not above the law - experts

5 July 2023 3:35 PM

Phala Phala report: Attacks on PP 'unwarranted & undermine democracy' - Mbalula

5 July 2023 3:08 PM

Banyana Banyana, Safa reach deal over deadlock ahead of WC departure

5 July 2023 2:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA