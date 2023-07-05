Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
Africa Melane speaks with Matthew Parks, Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is planning a nationwide “day of action” for 6 July.
It will deliver a memorandum calling for the government to address high unemployment, stop 'the attack on collective bargaining’, and reduce interest rates among other issues.
Parks says that this strike will give workers an opportunity to express their anger and frustration around the problems they are facing.
Workers are struggling right now to survive.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
He says that corruption and high crime rates are making it difficult to grow employment and put a strain on workers.
Really, the message to the government is that they need to get their act together and need to move at a much greater speed to resolve the issues.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
It is a message to employers too in the private sector. They also need to play their role because the government cannot resolve all the issues that society faces.Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cosatu plans NATIONWIDE strike: 'Government needs to get its act together'
