Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Sea Point accident was FIRST EVER tandem paragliding fatality in South Africa

5 July 2023 9:27 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Paragliding accident
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Louis Stanford (Chairperson of the South African Hang-gliders and Paragliders Association) explains this fatality.

Following a tragic mid-air collision between tandem paragliders which resulted in one fatality, Lester Kiewit speaks to Louis Stanford, Chairperson of the South African Hang-gliders and Paragliders Association.

Listen to the conversation below.

An Irish paraglider has died after a mid-air collision with another paraglider, landing on the rocks at Sea Point on Monday (3 July) afternoon.

It's reported that the 58-year-old crashed on the rocks but despite a swift recovery and efforts to resuscitate him, paramedics declared him dead on the scene. The body of the man was recovered to the shoreline and taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

The two paragliders involved made it out alive with one reportedly receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Here's footage of the tragic event:

Warning: the video below might be triggering for some readers.

Louis Stanford, Chairperson of the South African Hang-gliders and Paragliders Association, says he is in "no position to comment" since this event is currently being investigated with an inquest docket opened by local police.

Stanford says, "We will have to review video footage to understand what happened".

He says that tandem companies are governed by robust frameworks and technical standards adhered to by aviation acts with a system of checks and balances and licensed instructors who come from a school that conducts these flights. Pilots take off sequentially from Signal Hill, not at the same time because there are international rules of the air which they stick to rigidly, so he is "not sure what happened".

Stanford explains that this is the first tandem passenger ever to die in South Africa adding that "it's an exceptionally rare occurrence".


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sea Point accident was FIRST EVER tandem paragliding fatality in South Africa




