Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards addresses divorce rumours
Since Monday (3 July) parts of the internet have been set ablaze with rumours about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.
Other sources also speculated that Richards and Umansky have been separated for a while but are still living under the same roof as they figure out what's next for their family.
Richards took to Instagram on Tuesday (4 July) with a statement explaining that the divorce rumours are "untrue."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star candidly stated that she's had a "rough" and "challenging" year with her husband.
The joint statement also asks for privacy and for "salacious" narratives about her marriage and family to stop during this time as the couple work through their issues privately.
Comments on Richards' Instagram statement were turned off - leaving no room for the public to leave any unsolicited opinions, theories, or speculations.
Richards and Umansky, who is the founder of real estate brokerage The Agency, first met in 1994, got married in 1996, and share four daughters between them.
