'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist
Africa Melane speaks to security specialist Craig Perdersen about the role of the VIP Protection Unit.
The recent viral video of an incident involving the VIP Protection Unit of Deputy President Paul Mashitile and three civilians in Fourways (Johannesburg) sparked a conversation about the actual role of such a unit.
In the video, SAPS members assigned to Mashitile can be seen assaulting three civilians on the N1 Highway.
RELATED: VIP protection unit brutally assaults motorists
Perdersen says that VIP Protection covers a number of aspects, including escorts and those who are tasked with clearing and securing areas prior to the arrival of the person they are assigned to protect.
The fact that they [officers in the video] exited their vehicles carrying firearms tells me that they [this unit] are not part of the escort formation, they are more likely the advanced party or backup vehicle.Craig Perdersen, security specialist
Perdersen says the ‘bully’ and ‘criminal-like’ behaviour of any unit is not acceptable.
If the occupants in the car had done something so serious and risky to warrant such a response, they would have been arrested on the spot.
Officers of the protection unit can make arrests like any other police officer.
[It] leads one to assume these are just bully-boy tactics and it makes me question the quality of people that they are appointing to the VIP unit – this is unacceptable.Craig Perdersen, security specialist
He says that VIP Protection is a very difficult and stressful line of work, as you work long shifts protecting someone of importance against often-known threats.
This requires people who have tier-level-headed thinking ability, who are meticulous in their planning and spend 90% of their time planning and the other 10% doing.
The key here is level-headed. You cannot have people who jump off and go into combat mode the minute somebody pops a balloon or breaks a glass.Craig Perdersen, security specialist
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
RELATED: Four VIP Protection Unit officers served with suspension letters
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/policeman-equipped-with-weapons-8820203/
