'Be careful what you promise as a politician': Sunak has not met 6 month targets





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

Just after new year's, Sunak said that people should judge him after six months as prime minister on his goals.

Now that the deadline has arrived, people are judging him as he has not delivered as he had intended.

Sunak set out targets to half inflation, grow the economy, reduce NHS (National Health Service) waiting lists, get the national debt to fall, and stop illegal migrant boats.

According to Gilchrist, in six months, Sunak has not been successful in any of these goals and in most cases, the situation has gotten worse.

[Government debt] has now gone above 100% of GDP for the first time in 60 years. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

FILE: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a press conference after visiting a Border Force cutter boat in the Dover Strait. Picture: Simon Dawson via Wikimedia Commons

Be careful what you promise as a politician. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

