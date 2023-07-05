Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Fancy a winter getaway? Barbie's Malibu Beach House lists on Airbnb

5 July 2023
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Barbie's long-time beau Ken will host visitors to the renovated Malibu Beach House located on the California beach front.

Listen up Barbie girls (and boys)! Now's your chance to become part of Barbie's world with a stay at her Malibu beachfront pad.

malibu-barbie-house-airbnbjpg

Fancy escaping the cold weather?

Why not take a trip stateside and book a night or two at one of the most famous residences on the planet!

The Malibu Barbie Dream House is opening its doors to visitors and fans of the Mattel maven.

malibu-barbie-house-airbnb-deckjpg

Ahead of the release of the hotly-anticipated Barbie movie, starring Ryan Reynolds and Margot Robbie, Airbnb has renovated this beachfront pad, boasting - of course- wall-to-wall pink.

Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!

Airbnb

The house was previously available to rent in 2019 to celebrate Barbie's 60th anniversary, but it's been given a makeover ahead of the release of the new Barbie film.

And as you'd expect, there's an AWFUL lot of pink.

The coastal residence boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and comes complete with a movie theater, sports court, and an infinity pool.

No word yet on how much it'll set you back to spend the night at Barbie's pink palace, but clearly money's no object for recent guests to the property, John Legend and Chrissy Teigan.

The superstar couple recently spent the night with their family and gave fans a sneak peek inside.

RELATED:Barbie's Dream House gets a South African makeover


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fancy a winter getaway? Barbie's Malibu Beach House lists on Airbnb




5 July 2023 11:04 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
