Interest rates WILL come down, promises Reserve Bank (but it's not saying when)





Clement Manyathela is joined by Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702.

If you were hoping to get an inkling of what the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has up it's sleeve ahead of it's next rate decision on 20 July, then you're going to be disappointed.

Kganyago was giving nothing away when he joined Manyathela in studio on Tuesday morning.

"We can't talk about the 20th of July. You can wait until 3 o'clock on that day".

And with that, it seems, South Africans must be satisfied.

But Kganyago wanted to assure citizens that whatever the announcement, he's mindful of how any decision he makes will impact them.

We don't take pleasure in people losing their houses, we don't take pleasure in people losing their cars. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

But, he says, the issue comes not from the hike in the interest rate, but the rise in the cost of the living.

That is the genesis of the pain. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

Unfortunately, as we take these steps to curb the rise in prices, the cost of your mortgage and the cost of your car goes up. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

The South African Reserve Bank has hiked rates in ten consecutive meetings, adding 475 basis points in the cycle, starting November 2021.

But, says Kganyago, the hikes WILL come to an end.

When?

It would be the point where, we see that inflation is converging towards what we consider to be a level that is consistent with price consistency, which for us is 4.5%. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

In May, inflation slowed more than projected to a 13-month low of 6.3%, but remained above SARB’s target range for a year.

My team's forecast is that for the June reading we should be below 6% [inflation]...we expect that next year it would be gravitating towards the 4.5% Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank

