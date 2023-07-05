[WATCH] Cyclist narrowly escapes being squashed by two trucks
Zain Johnson speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online. (Skip to 08:00)
Arrive Alive shared a video on Instagram of a cyclist riding in the middle of the road when they almost got squashed by two trucks driving side by side.
The video was captioned “when you are doing something stupid but it’s not your time to die” as the cyclist very narrowly escapes.
The comments generally agreed that the cyclist was lucky that they were not seriously injured.
I cannot believe how this cyclist survives.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
He miraculously bounces out from the trucks, and his bicycle also bounces out.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
This video was not filmed in South Africa but was rather being used to warn road users about cyclist safety on the roads.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Cyclist narrowly escapes being squashed by two trucks
Source : https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuPs9a9IXYI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
