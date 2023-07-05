[WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing
While amapiano continues to gain international popularity, we definitely did not expect to hear it on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram.
The superstar football player recently shared a video of himself getting in a workout all while jamming out to Costa Titch’s amapiano song, Ma Gang.
He captioned the video: 'feeling good'
The video immediately went viral, with Mzansi representing in the comments section of the video.
@pavelvieira: My South African brothers gather here! ♥️
@hulurivictoria: The South African 🇿🇦 are proud and me as African we’re proud! Amapiano to the World!
@madimetjam: It’s the South African music for me ♥️♥️
Fans also shared their love for the footballer on Twitter.
No way is Cristiano Ronaldo dancing and listening to South African music (Amapiano ) 😭🇿🇦' Janty (@CFC_Janty) July 4, 2023
How can you hate this guy
pic.twitter.com/2EjTlXz7z6
Ronaldo just posted a video of himself working out to Amapiano. SA is taking over the world right now.' Liban (@LibanLDN) July 4, 2023
Even Cristiano Ronaldo listens to Amapiano, what stops you?' Philan JM💚. (@PhilanSialutaba) July 4, 2023
There’s absolutely no chance I’ve just seen Ronaldo chuning Amapiano' TheProgenitorSimba🦍 (@15__simba) July 5, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch has Mzansi buzzing
Source : https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuRhH9ytumm/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=df33938e-8c3a-4705-adcc-d397c7d52049
